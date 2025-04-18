KUCHING, April 18 — A two-vehicle crash on Jalan Semariang in Petra Jaya, here last night saw a sports utility vehicle (SUV) landing on the pavement on its roof.

Miraculously, the driver of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport did not suffer any physical injuries despite the vehicle turning turtle from the impact of the crash.

A statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report on the incident was received at 9.19pm and personnel from the Petra Jaya fire station were deployed to the scene.

The team found that the incident involved a Perodua Bezza and the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

The driver of the Perodua Bezza suffered an open wound and was given immediate treatment at the scene by Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel.

The man’s wife and child, who were in the same car, did not sustain any injuries.

All three were transported to hospital for further observation.

Firefighters later cleared debris from the road to ensure the area was safe before wrapping up the operation at 9.57pm. — The Borneo Post