KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Issues related to sexual behaviour among teenagers require urgent attention through an integrated and holistic approach involving parents, the community, and authorities, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar.

He said the rise in rape and incest cases involving minors was alarming and needed immediate action, as these cases reflected high-risk lifestyle behaviours that posed a serious threat to the well-being of the younger generation.

In this regard, Mohd Na’im emphasised the need to strengthen the prevention strategy through Holistic Sexuality Education (PSH), which focused on five dimensions of sexuality, namely, intellectual, emotional, social, spiritual, and physical (biological).

“PSH must include three key elements, namely, suitability with the maturity level of children, being in line with religious values, culture and customs, as well as being based on accurate data and scientific studies,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

He also said that parents and adults must be equipped with basic knowledge of PSH and the skills to discuss sexuality issues with teenagers in a respectful and appropriate manner.

“Teenagers must be equipped with basic PSH knowledge to help them make informed and responsible decisions regarding their sexuality,” he said.

For teenagers facing sexual-related issues, Mohd Na’im said the focus should be on harm reduction strategies to mitigate the risks of mental health disorders, teenage pregnancy, abortion, and sexually transmitted infections.

He added that it was crucial for the parents of involved teenagers to be made aware and supported in protecting their children from continuing to engage in high-risk behaviours.

“Stern legal action must be taken against individuals or parties responsible for exploitation, including sexual abuse, obscenity, and rape that harm teenagers.

“I call on all parties, including family institutions, schools, mosques, NGOs (non-governmental organisations), and government agencies, to collaborate in creating a safe and effective support system to guide teenagers towards a path blessed by Allah SWT,” he said. — Bernama