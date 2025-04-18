KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said Malaysia has taken a step towards becoming a regional leader in space-based technology with the official launch of Altel Digital Integrated Sdn Bhd (ADISB).

He said that ADISB — a strategic joint venture between Altel Communications and China’s Zhejiang Geespace Technology Co Ltd under the Geely Group — marks Malaysia’s commitment to leveraging Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology as the driver of national digital, industrial, and economic transformation.

“ADISB has been established with a clear and compelling mission which is to lead the development of LEO satellite technology and its industry applications, not only within Malaysia but also across the Asean region,” he said during his speech at the ADISB official launch here today.

He added that the company aims to build a secure, sustainable, and locally driven satellite services ecosystem anchored in Malaysian expertise.

He said that under its LEO satellite portfolio, ADISB will offer four core services such as satellite-based Internet of Things (IoT), high-precision positioning, satellite backhaul, satellite broadband and direct-to-cellular services.

“These services are expected to benefit critical sectors such as smart ports, maritime shipping, mobility, advanced manufacturing, precision agriculture, smart energy, and consumer electronics, all of which are vital to Malaysia’s ambitions under the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR),” he added.

Fahmi then said that to ensure digital sovereignty and protect national data, all core infrastructure will be established and operated locally.

He said this includes a ground earth station; a telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) centre; and an application data centre — with all user data to be stored and processed within Malaysia in accordance with national security standards.

“A Centre of Excellence will be established to serve as a training hub in areas such as technology, management, engineering, and operations.

“ADISB will also work with local universities and training institutions to introduce TVET and satellite engineering modules, in partnership with industry players like Geespace,” he said.

He added that ADISB will collaborate with several government agencies on strategic initiatives, beginning with the development of a national ground reference network in partnership with the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia.

He also said the company will work with the Malaysian Space Agency to share TT&C infrastructure and support the Ministry of Defence with mission-critical communication alternatives.

Additionally, ADISB will partner with the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu to strengthen maritime vessel tracking and safety through the use of IoT technology and high-precision positioning.