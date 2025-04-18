KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysia Airlines has announced the return of direct flights to Queensland, Australia starting November 29 this year.

Promotional return fares are set to start at RM1,999 for economy class and RM8,999 for business class.

In addition, the airline will be introducing the new A330neo fleet on selected Australia-New Zealand routes and is set to formalise key partnerships with the Australian tourism board during the April 18-20 Matta fair held at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec).

"The Australian market is very important to us and there's always a high demand for them. We want to expand our capacity to Australia which includes flights into Sydney and Melbourne as well," said Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, group managing director of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

The airline is increasing flights across the Asia-Pacific, including to Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Surabaya, Phuket, and Trivandrum. This move aims to improve travel for both business and leisure, while strengthening the airline’s footprint in the region.

Malaysia Airlines also revealed its new lie-flat Business Class seats for the Boeing 737-10, a first for its narrowbody planes. This upgrade offers better comfort on shorter regional flights.

Passengers can, for example, fly from Trivandrum to Kuala Lumpur on the 737-10, then connect to Melbourne on the A330neo in a consistent premium cabin. The airline plans to have 55 Boeing 737-8 and 737-10 aircraft by 2030 all in order to achieve its goal to be among the world’s top 10 and Asia’s top 5 airlines.