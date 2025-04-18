IPOH, April 18 — The Kampung Gajah Flood Mitigation Project (RTB) is now in the final phase of its design study and is expected to be finalised during the Value Engineering lab session in February 2026.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the project is expected to be tendered in July 2026, with the Letter of Acceptance anticipated in November 2026.

“The federal government has set aside allocations under the 12th Malaysia Plan to address flood-related issues in the area.

“The Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), in collaboration with the DID Flood Management Division, remains fully committed to ensuring the timely implementation of the project,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Zafarulazhan Zan (PN-Kampung Gajah), who asked about the current progress of the project and assurances that it would not face delays, during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today. — Bernama