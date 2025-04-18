KUCHING, April 18 — Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Fauziah Mohd Sanusi have extended their heartfelt appreciation to the Christian community in Sarawak for its enduring contributions to the state’s moral, social, and educational development, in conjunction with the Good Friday observance and Easter celebration.

According to a Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) report, Wan Junaidi shared the importance of upholding the spirit of harmony and mutual respect, which have long been a cornerstone of Sarawak’s identity.

“In Sarawak, we do more than tolerate our differences — we embrace them. And in doing so, we find strength. Let us continue to walk together, side by side, with open hearts and shared purpose, as we build a future rooted in peace, unity, and understanding,” he said.

He noted that this season marks a time of solemn reflection on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, as well as a celebration of His resurrection — an occasion imbued with enduring messages of love, forgiveness, renewal, and hope.

“As a Muslim, I share in the joy and reverence of this sacred season with my Christian brothers and sisters. Although we may worship in different ways, we are united by our common humanity and by the values that give life deeper meaning — faith, compassion, selflessness, and above all, hope,” he said.

Wan Junaidi also reflected on the significance of spiritual occasions, highlighting their potential to inspire deeper connection with God, as well as foster compassion and solidarity across communities.

“Easter is a reminder that even after the darkest of nights, there is light. Even in sorrow, there is the promise of joy. It is a powerful symbol of rebirth — a message we all need in these times, regardless of religion,” he stated.

“May this Easter bring comfort to your hearts, joy to your families, and renewed strength to your spirit. We wish all Christians a blessed Good Friday, a joyful Easter, and a safe and peaceful holiday season.” — The Borneo Post