KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Bukit Aman narcotics team seized 269 kilograms of various drugs worth RM13.6 million after inspecting a house around Bandar Baru Sri Petaling here on Monday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) acting director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said the raid was carried out following the arrest of two local men suspected of playing the role of storekeepers and drug runners.

He said the two suspects, aged 42 and 43, were arrested at a restaurant and would be remanded for five days starting Tuesday.

“As a result of the arrest, police inspected a house rented by the two suspects and found 269 packages of drugs (one package estimated at one kg) labelled as herbal tea packets.

“A total of 210 packages contained ketamine-type drugs, 55 packages of syabu and four packages of ecstasy. It is estimated that all these drugs can harm as many as 1 million users,” he said during a JSJN press conference in Bukit Aman, here today.

According to Mat Zani, the two-storey terrace house rented by the suspect in November last year was used as a transit to store drugs before being distributed to local and foreign markets such as Hong Kong and Indonesia.

“The two suspects received a payment of RM26,900 to keep and deliver these drugs, and urine test screening found that both were positive for Methamphetamine. The 43-year-old main suspect has 17 past criminal records such as robbery and burglary, while the second suspect has three records including two drug related records,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Commenting on rented houses being used as drug stores, Mat Zaini advised homeowners to be careful before renting out their homes to any individual.

“Owners need to be careful, they need to ask carefully about the purpose of their house being rented, how long they want to rent and the jobs of those who want to rent. If they feel suspicious, they can immediately contact the police,” he said. — Bernama