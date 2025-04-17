MUAR, April 17 — Two men were killed in a road accident involving a factory bus and a Perodua Axia on Jalan Salleh–Bukit Pasir here early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department said it received the emergency call at 6.18am and arrived at the scene five minutes later.

Upon arrival, rescue personnel found the car’s driver and passenger trapped inside the vehicle and used specialised tools to extricate them.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel and handed over to the police for further action.

All 30 passengers and the driver of the factory bus managed to exit the vehicle safely and did not suffer any injuries.

The operation by the Muar Fire and Rescue Station concluded at 7.35am.