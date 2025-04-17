IPOH, April 17 — A total of 2,027 out of 27,943 students who registered for the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination in Perak failed to sit for the exam last year, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

The state education, higher education, youth and sports committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said Kinta Utara district had the highest number of students who missed their examinations, with 587 students.

“The Larut, Matang and Selama district is the second highest in the list with 309 students and the third is Manjung with 250 students while the balance is followed by the rest of the districts,” he said during the sitting at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

Khairudin was replying to a supplementary question asked by Pengkalan Hulu assemblyman Mohamad Amin Roslan on the number of students who did not sit for the 2024 SPM examination.

He said that the reason behind the students’ absence from the examinations varied, including family problems, early entry into the workforce, health complications, deaths, involvement in accidents, relocation abroad, and some being held in custody.

Khairudin added that to reduce absentee numbers for SPM 2025, the state education department is conducting early-intervention programmes — including counselling sessions, home visits, and targeted support programmes.

“These programmes are carried out systematically and strategically, while also encouraging close collaboration with the local community and grassroots leadership to provide moral support and ensure that these students remain in school.

“The state government is also taking additional initiatives for students who are academically underperforming or have dropped out by providing alternative education pathways, which include Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) programmes,” he said.