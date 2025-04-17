KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said the upcoming Malaysian Media Council would serve as the ideal platform for addressing issues such as the controversy involving the Jalur Gemilang published by Sin Chew Daily recently.

However, he said that until the council is formally established and operational, interim measures would be taken to manage the matter.

“We hope that when the Malaysian Media Council is established, it will serve as a good platform or framework for managing issues like this,” he said during the ministry’s weekly briefing here today.

Fahmi also added that he, along with Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, had met with the media organisation’s management to inform them that investigations by the relevant authorities are still ongoing.

In response to the incident, he said the ministry decided to organise a special briefing session to explain the proper procedures for the use and display of national symbols, particularly the Jalur Gemilang.

“This session is expected to be held within the next two weeks at the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR), God willing. It will involve media representatives as well as corporate communication units,” he said.

Fahmi also clarified that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), as it involves printed material, specifically newspapers.

He added that although Sin Chew Daily also publishes a digital version, which falls under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the printed publication remains under KDN’s purview.

As such, he explained that further action or queries relating to this specific case should be directed to KDN.