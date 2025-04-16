KOTA BHARU, April 16 — A 25-year-old man was detained by police after uploading a video on TikTok that insulted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim with the intention of stirring up public tension and boycotting the Aidilfitri Madani celebration that took place on April 12 at Pantai Irama, Bachok.

Bachok police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin stated that the video contained offensive language and inappropriate nicknames for the prime minister. It also accused Anwar of deceiving the public at the event.

Following this, police received a report on April 11 and proceeded to arrest the suspect and confiscate his mobile phone for investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

A check conducted on the suspect’s mobile phone revealed explicit video and image content, according to the statement released today.

However, investigations into other offences are ongoing, pending a full report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Police have advised the public, especially social media account holders, not to spread content that touches on 3R (Royal, Race, Religion) issues, as it could breach public order. — Bernama