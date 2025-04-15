TAPAH, April 15 – Barisan Nasional has today warned Perikatan Nasional (PN) against politicising the issue of unlicensed durian farmers in Pahang during the Ayer Kuning by-election campaign.

New Straits Times quoted Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail reminding voters of PN allegedly manipulating facts to spread false perceptions and slander for political mileage.

“It’s not impossible for them to raise this issue, considering they’ve even used pictures of Umno members without permission. They will use anything, even if it’s wrong, because they lack ideas,” he said.

“Barisan Nasional, on the other hand, engages with the people and explains its plans if given the mandate, rather than creating false perceptions or breaking rules,” the Pahang BN chairman added.

He noted that the matter concerning Musang King durian farmers had already been resolved in court, and citizens must respect the decision in accordance with the Constitution and Rukun Negara.

Wan Rosdy, who is also Umno vice-president, also distanced himself from Raub MP Chow Yu Hui, who was arrested for alleged obstruction of public servants while protesting an operation to fell the durian tress in ilegal land.

“His actions do not represent the entire state government, the Madani government, BN or Pakatan Harapan. He acted on his own,” said Wan Rosdy.

He added that enforcement should be left to the relevant authorities, as Malaysia is governed by laws that must be upheld.

The Pahang state government insisted that the durian trees were on illegally occupied land and were not protected under any court order.

The Court of Appeal and the High Court had previously dismissed the durian farmers’ challenge against the Pahang government’s eviction notices.