KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — A man died and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a lorry and a car at KM308.6 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) near Kampar early this morning.

New Straits Times reported that Kampar district police chief superintendent Mohamad Nazri Daud said the accident occurred at about 5.53am and involved a Hino lorry and a Toyota car heading towards Ipoh.

“Initial investigations revealed that the lorry, driven by a 33-year-old man, was travelling in the left lane before switching to the right lane, where it was subsequently rear-ended by the Toyota,” he said when contacted.

“The impact of the collision caused the lorry to veer onto the left shoulder of the highway, while the car overturned on the right lane,” he added.

Nazri said the car’s rear passenger, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, died at the scene due to severe injuries.

The car’s driver and front passenger suffered injuries to the head, body, hands and legs.

Emergency personnel sent both victims to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for treatment.

Nazri said the lorry driver and his 22-year-old attendant were unharmed.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.