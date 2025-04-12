SEBERANG PERAI, April 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to take pride in the country's harmonious multiracial society and reject divisive politics.

He said Malaysia’s racial unity is clearly reflected in how people from diverse backgrounds — Malays, Chinese, Indians and the Orang Asli — come together to celebrate festivals such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“On the ground, I can see that Malaysians live together with mutual respect for each other, regardless of race and religion,” he said in his speech at the Madani Aidilfitri Celebration at the PICCA @Arena Convention Centre in Butterworth today.

“Muslims celebrating Aidilfitri alongside Chinese, Indians, and the Orang Asli in peace and harmony — this shows how deeply rooted our unity is,” he added.

Anwar congratulated Malaysians on this achievement, saying it demonstrated the strength of respectful relations among the races.

“Any perception of racial tension is often due to provocations by politicians who have run out of ideas and had to resort to stirring hatred for their own agenda,” he said.

He stressed that there is no real racial tension among the public.

“The people don’t feel it. The problem arises only when certain politicians, bankrupt of ideas, incite hatred among communities,” he said.

Anwar called on Malaysians to appreciate the strength of the country’s multiracial identity — a foundation built over generations.

“Just look around today — thousands of Malays, Chinese, and Indians are sitting at the same table, sharing a meal with no resentment or animosity,” he said.

He added that such harmony is rare globally.

“There are very few countries with such diversity that can boast this level of harmony,” he said.

“Penang is a shining example. Where else in the world can you find such racial diversity living in peace?”

“That’s why we salute the people of Penang, and we salute all Malaysians,” he said.

Anwar said unity among Malaysians contributes directly to the country’s political stability and economic progress.

“When we ask, why must we unite? Because political stability allows us to focus on development — and that brings economic gains, not just for Penang but the whole country,” he said.

He pointed to Malaysia’s growing role in the semiconductor sector, highlighting Penang, Johor, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kulim in Kedah, and Melaka as key industry hubs.

He also praised Sarawak’s energy transition efforts involving hydrogen and gas, and Sabah’s implementation of a blue economy strategy.