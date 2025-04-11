KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — CCity Hall (DBKL) has confirmed that the construction of a temporary temple structure in Lot 205 (PT 200), Jalan Rahmat off Jalan Ipoh, was carried out without approval.

The site is privately owned and DBKL had previously issued several enforcement notices under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 and the Roads, Drains and Buildings Act 1974.

These included a stop-work order and sealing off the structure to halt unauthorised construction.

A site inspection later confirmed that construction activities had ceased.

“Following a discussion between DBKL and the owner on 7 April 2025, it was explained that the temporary structure was a non-permanent placement for existing small temple deities, due to redevelopment work on the site to become a commercial complex,” DBKL said in a statement.

DBKL allso said the temporary structure is strictly for private use and not meant for public access.

The owner has also pledged to relocate the structure and comply with all DBKL regulations, while being directed to submit a formal planning application.

According to Free Malaysia Today, a group led by Muslim preachers Firdaus Wong and Ridhuan Tee Abdullah protested against the construction of the temple, objecting to its location in from of a surau at the Muslim Welfare Organisation of Malaysia (Perkim) office.