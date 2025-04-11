KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Just as they were beginning to recover from the gas pipeline fire that occurred on the second day of Aidilfitri, residents of Kampung Tengah Puchong are now grappling with floods following heavy rain last night.

According to a live update by TikTok user Qal Luniey, floodwaters began rising late last night and had yet to fully subside as of this morning.

“During the gas pipeline fire, my house was also affected. The roof was badly damaged and leaking.

“I wasn’t at home at the time as I was in my hometown, but the house sustained damage,” she said, adding that she and her family returned to the house last Sunday.

Qal Luniey, who lives with three family members, said that as of 10am today, floodwaters were still at knee level but were slowly receding.

She added that the area had experienced flooding in the past.

The gas pipeline fire, which occurred at 8.10am on April 1, sent flames soaring over 30 metres high, with temperatures reaching up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours for the blaze to be fully extinguished.

The incident destroyed 81 houses with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, while another 81 were partially damaged. Some 57 houses were affected without burning, while 218 homes, including some in Kampung Tengah Puchong, were unaffected. — Bernama