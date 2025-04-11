KANGAR, April 11 — A single mother pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing her 11-year-old daughter.

Ong Yiing Jy, 33, who is a Muslim convert, made the plea before Judge Sharifah Norazlita Syed Salim Idid.

The self-employed woman was charged with abusing her biological daughter in a room in Taman Kangar here, at about 6am last April 6.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 (Amendment) 2006 and faced imprisonment for up to 20 years or a fine of up to RM50,000 or both if convicted.

The court allowed her bail of RM10,000 with one Malaysian surety. She was also ordered to report herself at a police station on the first day of every month and not to intimidate the victim.

Judge Sharifah Norazlita set May 16 for mention for the submission of documents and appointment of counsel.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nabilah Ahmad Poad. — Bernama