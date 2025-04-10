KOTA BHARU, April 10 — All parties, including parents and the government, have the responsibility and roles to play to educate children to prevent them from falling victims to social crimes, especially rape and incest cases, said Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

He said that the state government has consistently played its part through various educational programmes conducted in mosques, suraus, and schools.

“We have made every effort within the government’s jurisdiction, but if parents fail to monitor their children, these efforts will be difficult to succeed.

“Each individual is responsible for protecting themselves and their family members from the fires of hell. Therefore, we hope all parties will fulfill their responsibilities to the best of their abilities,” he told reporters after attending the Kelantan PAS Aidilfitri Open House today.

Yesterday, media reported that the number of rape and incest cases in Kelantan has increased but investigations revealed that many were consensual sex.

According to Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, 252 cases were reported in 2024 compared to 206 cases in 2023, an increase of 22.3 per cent. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)



