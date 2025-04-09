KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Littoral Mission Ship Batch 2 (LMSB2) project is on track for completion by mid-2026, the Royal Malaysian Navy announced.

A keel laying ceremony, marking a key construction milestone, was held on Tuesday at the Istanbul Shipyard in Turkiye and officiated by Navy Chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain, according to a report published in The Star today.

The ceremony signals the start of the ship’s main block assembly, following the steel cutting event held on December 4 last year.

The Defence Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali chaired a Project Monitoring Committee (PMC) meeting during the visit, with participation from company representatives involved in the contract.

The PMC oversees the project’s management, administration, and progress, and recent updates presented by the company showed encouraging developments across all three ships.

“The PMC is designed to monitor the management, administration, and implementation of the contract and the work progress on the LMSB2,” said the navy in a statement.

Based on current progress, the LMSB2 vessels are expected to be completed and launched by mid-2026.

Final handover to the Royal Malaysian Navy is scheduled for the end of 2027.