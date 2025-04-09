GEORGE TOWN, April 9 — A police officer remains in critical condition after sustaining a severe gunshot wound to the head at the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) on Monday afternoon, according to state police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad.

Attached to the commandant camp branch, the 58-year-old corporal, who is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Penang Hospital, was discovered in the IPK’s security room with a serious head injury at around 6.12pm.

Initial reports suggest the injury may have been caused by the officer accidentally shooting himself and police are exploring various potential leads, including allegations of debts linked to the officer, he said.

When contacted today, he told Bernama that authorities are also awaiting statements from the officer’s relatives, who are en route from Kuala Lumpur.

The incident, which involved a gunshot from the officer’s service weapon, is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960. — Bernama