KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A student from a private secondary school in Kulai, Johor, is accused of using artificial intelligence (AI) to create sexually explicit images and videos of his schoolmates.

The school confirmed in a statement on Facebook that it had received complaints regarding the matter, according to a report published in The Star today.

“We recently received reports stating that someone had circulated edited indecent photos of our students and alumni on online platforms, causing serious harm to the victims.

“The victims have since lodged police reports,” the statement read on Tuesday (April 8).

“Upon receiving this report, the school immediately launched an internal investigation and is fully cooperating with the police.”

The school emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards such actions and vowed to take strong measures against those responsible.

“We also strictly prohibit the misuse of technology and the internet to harm others.

“Should any such act be discovered, we will not hesitate to take stern action in accordance with school regulations.

It said that police investigation is now underway to protect the safety and privacy of the victims.

At the time of writing, no official statement from the police had been issued.

Earlier, a Chinese daily reported that several female students from the school had taken to social media to accuse the perpetrator.