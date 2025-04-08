PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — Non-compliance notifications or warning letters will be issued to any premises found to have failed to comply with the Tobacco Product Display Ban at Sales Counters.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said phased enforcement is currently underway and would continue until October 1.

“Phased enforcement is ongoing, and if non-compliance occurs, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will issue a notification or warning letter to the parties involved,” he told a press conference here today.

It was reported that more than 51,000 shops are involved in the ban on displaying tobacco products at sales counters, which started on April 1, in line with Regulation 6 of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health (Control of Sale) Regulations 2024.

This ban follows the enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 [Act 852] and its related regulations and orders, which came into effect on October 1 last year.

Act 852 covers regulations regarding registration, sales, packaging, labelling, and the prohibition of smoking in public places. — Bernama