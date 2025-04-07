KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Malaysia is seeking clarification from the United States (US) over the 24 per cent retaliatory tariff announced by US President Donald Trump, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Tengku Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The minister said the government denies claims that Malaysia has imposed a 47 per cent tariff on US imports, clarifying that the actual average tariff stands at about 5.6 per cent, based on the simple average most favoured nation (MFN) applied rate.

“We totally disagree with the basis for calculating this tariff, and we sought clarification on it from the US ambassador and his team this morning.

“This inaccurate basis for calculation has resulted in Malaysia being subjected to a retaliatory tariff of 24 per cent,” he told a press conference on the impact of US tariffs here today.

Tengku Zafrul stressed that Malaysia would not respond with retaliatory measures against US products.

He said the government remained committed to securing a fair resolution that preserves market access, attracts foreign investment, and supports the well-being of Malaysian businesses and workers.

“I would like to stress that Malaysia aims to continue being a reliable trading partner, open to trade and investment, while valuing all economic partnerships, including our ties with traditional partners like the US and China.

“We are an open, trading economy,” he added. — Bernama