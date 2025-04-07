PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 163 replacement vehicle documents free of charge to victims affected by the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, which occurred last week.

Its director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the documents were issued through the JPJ Mobile Counter at the relief centre (PPS) at the Putra Heights Mosque from last Thursday until yesterday (April 3 to 6).

The complimentary service covered the issuance of 114 Vehicle Ownership Certificates (VOC), 28 Competent Driving Licence (CDL), 17 Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) and four Goods Driving Licence (GDL).

“In addition to the replacement of the documents, JPJ also received 19 applications for CDL renewals and provided advisory services to 58 victims regarding vehicle insurance,” he said in a statement today.

He said the mobile counter initiative was introduced to ease the burden on victims by allowing them to replace lost or damaged vehicle documents without the need to lodge a police report.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire at 8.10am last Tuesday saw flames rising more than 30 metres high with the temperature reaching 1,000°Celsius.

It took almost eight hours to completely extinguish the fire.

A total of 219 homes were confirmed to have suffered damage in the incident, while another 220 houses have been declared safe and unaffected.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry, 38 out of the 146 victims of the fire are still undergoing treatment, with 18 of them in government hospitals and the remaining 20 at private health facilities.

None of the victims are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and no fatalities have been reported. — Bernama