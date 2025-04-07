PUTRAJAYA, April 7 — A total of 41 out of the 149 victims involved in the gas pipeline fire inferno in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya last Tuesday are still receiving treatment at hospitals and clinics.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that out of that number, 19 victims are being treated in the regular wards of government hospitals while 22 other victims were treated in private healthcare facilities.

“No victims are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and no deaths have been reported as of noon today,” according to the daily data released by the MOH.

It is reported that there are 14 patients at the Putrajaya Hospital, Kuala Lumpur Hospital (two), and one each at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang; Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang; and Ampang Hospital.

Ooi Sui Li, one of the victims of the gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights, is seen receiving treatment at the Putrajaya Hospital April 4, 2025. A total of 41 out of the 149 victims involved in the gas pipeline fire inferno in Putra Heights last Tuesday are still receiving treatment at hospitals and clinics. — Bernama pic

According to the MOH, a total of 108 patients have been discharged from public and private healthcare facilities.

MOH also said that Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS) activities were conducted at two temporary relief centres (PPS), namely at the Putra Heights Mosque Hall and Camelia Hall, in addition to the control posts at the incident site, with 88 individuals receiving MHPSS interventions.

The MOH added that seven teams consisting of 25 healthcare staff members are responsible for providing MHPSS to the victims of the incident. — Bernama