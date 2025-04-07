KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Preparatory meetings for the 12th Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) began this morning as senior officials commence finalising documents for their ministers to discuss later this week, with a clear emphasis on enhancing regional financial integration.

Chaired by Malaysia, the series of meetings will start with the Asean Finance Deputies Meeting (AFDM) and the Asean Central Bank Deputies Meeting (ACDM) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

It would be a busy agenda with the United States (US) Treasury-Asean Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM) touching on finance issues with the aftermath of the tariffs announced by Donald Trump on Thursday — which has started a global trade war — on their minds.

As part of the AFMGM, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan is scheduled to officiate the Malaysia Open House Exhibition @Asean 2025 in Hall 7A, B and C (Level 3).

The exhibition will feature three main zones showcasing the Malaysia Cultural Fiesta, Finance and Economy, and Youth Engagement.

They include the Finance and Economy Zone which will highlight a range of exhibitors, including Atthahiri Trading, Ayana Agrotech, Visual Creative Enterprise, Maybank Islamic, AmBank Islamic, Bank Islam, SME Bank, Bank Simpanan Nasional, Bank Muamalat and RHB Islamic Bank.

More than 300 delegates, comprising Asean finance ministers, central bank governors, international financial institutions and private sector representatives, are expected to attend the AFMGM and related meetings, investment conference and exhibition.

Undoubtedly, it would be a discussion-packed event with a clear focus on regional financial integration with presentations, action plans and regional financial planning for the medium and long term.

Over the four days, 14 meetings will be held, including high-level discussions with the Asean-US Business Council, Asean-European Union, and the Asean Business Advisory Council.

The Securities Commission Malaysia will also organise the Asean Investment Conference on the sidelines of the AFMGM, followed by the launch of the Asean Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Disclosure Guide for Small and Medium Enterprises.

There will also be a ministerial dialogue session on Asean’s macro-structural policies which Amir Hamzah, Singapore’s Transport Minister and Second Finance Minister Chee Hong Tat, and Indonesia’s Vice Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono will attend. — Bernama