KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has reportedly issued a letter of demand to a social media user over allegedly defamatory claims about the former’s role in Kedah Darul Aman Football Club (KDA FC).

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported today that the social media user, identified as Zubair Ismail, had alleged in a March 26 Facebook post that Saifuddin instructed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Inland Revenue Board to investigate the club, which scared off potential sponsors.

Zubair was also said to have accused Saifuddin of trying to “save” the team to boost his public image and later posted a related TikTok video.

Through law firm SN Nair & Partners, Saifuddin — who is Kedah Pakatan Harapan chief — reportedly demanded an apology within three working days or warned of legal action.

“Your careless, malicious, and baseless actions have left our client with no choice but to take legal action to defend his reputation and integrity,” the letter reportedly read.

The letter reportedly also claimed Zubair’s posts had damaged Saifuddin’s reputation, especially among football fans.

To note, Saifuddin has been engaging with KDA FC, which has reportedly not paid out salaries to its staff and players for 10 months.

Bernama reported last month that Saifuddin presented the team with RM200,000 that was raised with the support of three NGOs through a Hari Raya fund-raiser.