TOKYO, April 6 — Forty-seven people, mostly foreigners, were injured on Saturday when one tour bus rear-ended another on an expressway in western Tokyo, police reported.

Free Malaysia Today reported that Hong Kong’s Dimsum Daily stated the buses were carrying passengers from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Kyodo News Agency reported that none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash, which occurred around 10.15am near the Kobotoke Tunnel on the Chuo Expressway in Hachioji.

The two buses had departed from JR Tokyo Station and were en route to Lake Kawaguchi in the neighbouring Yamanashi Prefecture.

It is believed that the buses, operated by the same company, were frequently starting and stopping due to traffic. The accident occurred when the driver of the rear bus failed to notice that the front bus had braked, according to police.

The incident caused a temporary closure of the outbound lanes between Hachioji Junction and Sagamiko Interchange, according to operator Central Nippon Expressway Co.