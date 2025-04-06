KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Stronger child protection laws, stricter digital safeguards, and more coordinated efforts are needed to ensure the protection of children’s rights and wellbeing, said Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

In a statement today, Lee highlighted that every child is entitled to safety, education, healthcare, and a life free from exploitation and harm.

However, he said, growing threats such as abuse, online exploitation, trafficking, and lack of access to quality education and mental health support continue to jeopardise children’s rights and wellbeing.

“Child abuse and neglect, both physical and emotional, continue to rise, with many cases going unreported due to fear, lack of awareness, or inadequate child protection mechanisms.

“Furthermore, the rapid growth of digital platforms made children more susceptible to online grooming, cyberbullying, and child pornography,” he said.

He said another major concern was the widespread problem of child trafficking and forced labour, which remains rampant due to weak enforcement and coordination among relevant agencies.

In response to these pressing challenges, Lee urged the government to prioritise stronger laws and better enforcement mechanisms.

“Stricter laws and better enforcement are needed to combat child abuse, exploitation, and trafficking.

“Authorities must ensure swift action against offenders,” he said, stressing that aside from authorities, parents and educators should work together to enhance online safety for children through digital literacy programmes and stronger monitoring of online content.

Lee also emphasised the urgent need for an independent Children’s Commission that would monitor and evaluate child protection policies, investigate rights violations, and provide recommendations for improvements.

“Establishing a Children’s Commission would signal the government’s strong commitment to child welfare and ensure continuous, focused advocacy for children’s rights.

“Children are the future of our nation, and failing to protect them means jeopardising our society’s long-term wellbeing. It is our collective duty to ensure that every child grows up in a safe, nurturing, and empowering environment,” he added. — Bernama