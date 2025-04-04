PETALING JAYA, Apr 4 — Over 100 units temporary housing will be allocated for Putra Heights residents who are affected by the gas pipeline fire, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced today.

Amirudin said he has received confirmation from the Selangor Housing and Property Board that the temporary housing will be made available in the form of smart rental.

“If everything goes smoothly, within a week or two, we will be able to place [the affected residents] in the houses offered by AirBnB and smart rental,” Amirudin told a press conference at the Putra Heights Mosque temporary relief centre here.

