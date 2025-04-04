KOTA BARU, April 4 — A man in his 40s was found dead on the roof ceiling of the Siti Hajar Market building in Pasir Puteh early this morning.

Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Siti Nor Raihan Mohamed Harami said that following an alert at 5am, a fire and rescue team arrived shortly at 5.16am to find the man unresponsive.

Assistance was also provided by the Pasir Puteh district police headquarters and a ladder unit from the Fire Response Vehicle was used in the operation, she said when contacted today.

At 6.17am, the operations commander reported that the victim was unconscious before being confirmed dead at the scene by hospital personnel, she added.

The case is now under investigation by the police forensic unit. — Bernama