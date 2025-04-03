PETALING JAYA, April 2 — Residents affected by the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire are demanding answers on the cause of the explosion that struck on the second day of Hari Raya.

Among those placed in temporary shelters, Azidah Puteh Azil, 44, from Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru, said she and her children remain traumatised by loud noises.

“My children panic whenever they hear a loud sound, fearing another explosion.

“We hope authorities will get to the bottom of this and hold those responsible accountable,” she told Malay Mail at the Masjid Putra Heights relief centre.

Azidah said one of her children suffered burns after their flip-flops melted while fleeing their home.

“We left in a rush—my other two children and I took the car, while my third child was at my late mother’s house with my sister. I couldn’t sleep all night, still shaken by what happened,” she said.

She lost her house, car, four motorcycles, and belongings in the fire, which broke out at 8.10 am on Tuesday.

Azidah, a civil servant in Putrajaya, said they hesitated to flee after hearing the initial blast.

“It sounded like a hurricane—strong winds roaring. We feared stepping outside in case we were swept away.

“When a rock crashed through the roof and hit my leg, we hid in a room. But after the second explosion, another rock pierced the ceiling, forcing us to run.

“The heat was unbearable, yet there was still electricity in the house. When I opened the door, I saw massive flames and a lorry on fire in front of my house. I grabbed my car keys and started the car, even though some parts had melted,” she said.

Azidah and her child sustained minor burns but were discharged after hospital treatment last night.

Rebuilding hopes

Like other affected residents, she hopes the government will help rebuild homes destroyed in the fire.

“This is our family land. We spent RM70,000 building our house, and we don’t want to leave because of a disaster we didn’t cause,” she said.

Masri Ariffin, 53, another Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru resident, said they need immediate aid.

“Many of us lost everything—our homes and belongings. We need compensation to repair or rebuild our houses.

“We are still traumatised,” he said.

Azidah Puteh Azil shows a picture of her house, which was damaged by the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire. — Picture by Soo Wern Jun

Meanwhile, Taman Harmoni resident Selvam Sannacy, 52, said he was relieved his family was safe and could finally enter their home to retrieve personal items.

“When the fire broke out, I was out buying breakfast. I returned to see flames and immediately thought about getting my family out.

“Thankfully, my neighbours helped evacuate my elderly parents. I rushed my wife and son to the hospital—they have second-degree burns,” he said.

Selvam lost his car to the fire’s intense heat, though his house appeared undamaged at first glance.

“I haven’t checked the wiring yet, but I’m just grateful my family is safe,” he said.

Another resident, K Caroline, 55, said she was relieved to recover her son’s hearing aid dry box and her mother’s medication.

“Our house was spared, but a neighbour’s roof collapsed. One had just renovated their house for Chinese New Year—it’s completely gone, along with their brand-new Mercedes,” she said.

Caroline echoed calls for authorities to investigate the cause of the blast and ensure the area’s safety.

“We’ve lived here since 2009. We want to stay, but we need assurance this won’t happen again,” she said.

Selvam also urged authorities to provide a timeline for the residents’ return.

“If this takes longer than a month, I’ll need to find a temporary place to rent,” he said.

A total of 305 residents have been displaced following a blast caused by a leak in a Petronas gas pipeline.

The fire, which broke out at 8.10am, was fully extinguished by 3.45pm. However, 88 housing and shophouse units suffered fire damage ranging from 10 to 90 per cent.