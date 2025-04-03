KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has donated cash and food baskets to a chronic diabetes patient struggling to raise his three children.

His political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, presented the contributions to Luthfi Hasyim, a shopkeeper aged 50, at his home in Indera Mahkota 2, Kuantan, Pahang, today.

“He has chronic diabetes, which led to the amputation of one of his legs.

“Despite this hardship, he remains strong and continues to fulfil his responsibility as the head of the family,” Ahmad Farhan said in a Facebook post that Anwar shared.

Ahmad Farhan said that Luthfi’s resilience reminds us that people can remain steadfast for their beloved families despite life’s harshest trials.

“May Allah make things easy for him and his family,” he said. — Bernama