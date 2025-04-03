SHAH ALAM, April 3 — Investigations into the source of the gas pipeline leak that devastated homes and displaced thousands in Putra Heights began yesterday, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirmed today.

He announced that, starting today, two separate press conferences will be held every two days to update the public on the investigation’s progress.

“One press conference will cover the technical aspects of the investigation, while the other, conducted by the police, will focus on any potential negligence or criminality,” he said during a press briefing in Shah Alam.

Amirudin added that authorities would need at least 72 hours to gather their initial findings, which will be shared tomorrow.

“There are many theories about why the leak occurred, but we need to let the authorities conduct their investigation first. The preliminary report will be available tomorrow,” he said.

“Datuk Hussein (Omar Khan) from PDRM will present the findings tomorrow, roughly 72 hours after the incident.

“We have already received 108 police reports, and we are reviewing these, along with videos and testimonies, to verify the information.”

“We are focused on gathering accurate data. We will involve everyone in the process, including the former developers and those responsible for the approvals. Our goal is to identify the cause of the explosion and determine if other factors were involved.

“There have been no arrests so far. If we call someone in, it is to assist with the investigation. Any arrests will be handled by Datuk Hussein,” he added, referring to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

Earlier today, a thorough inspection and safety assessment began for every unit affected by the gas pipeline fire on Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

The inspections are being conducted by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Public Works Department (PWD), and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) before residents can return to their homes.

As of today, Amirudin stated that 1,254 people have been affected by the disaster, with 308 families having registered for assistance with the Community Welfare Department (JKM). Currently, 157 families (630 victims) remain housed in two temporary shelters.

The disaster has caused significant damage to homes, with 87 properties destroyed and deemed beyond repair.

Another 148 homes were damaged but are still repairable.

Recovery efforts have made notable progress, with 85 percent of affected homes now cleared for return.

Of the 235 damaged homes, at least 115 have been declared safe by JKM and TNB.

Additionally, basic utilities like electricity and water have been restored to 85 homes.