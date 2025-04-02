KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — British Airways (BA) made its long-awaited return to Malaysia today, with its first flight since 2021 landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The resumption of services marks the end of a nearly four-year hiatus for the UK flag carrier, which suspended the route due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flight BA33, operated by a Boeing 787-9, departed London at 9.10pm yesterday and arrived at KLIA at 5.20pm today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke and British Airways crew pose for a group photo during the welcoming reception at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. April 2, 2025. —Picture by Raymond Manuel

The return of BA was welcomed with a special ceremony at KLIA, attended by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Acting British High Commissioner to Malaysia David Wallace, and senior representatives from Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), Tourism Malaysia and British Airways.

“The return of British Airways strengthens our connectivity with the United Kingdom, one of our key trade and tourism partners, and contributes to the growth of our aviation sector.

“This renewed connection from British Airways comes at a strategic time as we prepare for Visit Malaysia Year 2026. The government has set a target of attracting 35.6 million foreign tourists, and air connectivity is critical to achieving this goal,” Loke said during the welcoming ceremony at KLIA today.

“Beyond tourism, this route also presents opportunities for trade and investment. With trade agreements like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in place, we anticipate stronger business engagements between our nations, fostering closer ties and unlocking new economic opportunities,” he added.

The airline will now offer daily direct flights between London Heathrow (LHR) and Kuala Lumpur, strengthening Malaysia’s position as a key destination for UK travellers.

The reinstatement of this route is expected to benefit both leisure and business travellers, providing greater connectivity between Malaysia and Europe.

BA’s presence at KLIA also aligns with Malaysia’s broader aviation recovery strategy, which includes attracting more international airlines and reinforcing Kuala Lumpur’s status as a regional aviation hub.

BA’s return to Kuala Lumpur is part of Malaysia’s efforts to boost tourism and strengthen KLIA’s connectivity, especially ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The airline had initially planned to resume flights in November 2024, but the relaunch was delayed to April 2025 due to maintenance issues with its Boeing 787 fleet.

The London-Kuala Lumpur route has long been considered a valuable corridor for both leisure and business travellers.

A British Airways aircraft taxis on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. April 2, 2025. —Picture by Raymond Manuel

British Airways previously operated the service before discontinuing it in 2001, only to reinstate it in 2015 and then suspended it again in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The route is operated by a Boeing 787-9, offering four cabin classes: World Traveller (economy), World Traveller Plus (premium economy), Club World (business) and First.

Flights can be booked through BA’s website and ticketing platforms, with fares starting from MYR 3,667.

Passengers can book seamless connections to more than 17 cities via Kuala Lumpur, including destinations in Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Malaysia Airlines has also expanded its codeshare on BA, adding four US routes at Boston, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Portland.