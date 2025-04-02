ALOR SETAR, April 2 — The owner of two Rottweiler dogs that attacked and bit five individuals in Taman Desa Bidara, Kuala Ketil near Baling yesterday, has agreed to euthanise the animals.

Baling district officer Yazlan Sunardie Che Yahya said the decision was made after a meeting with state Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Mansor Zakaria, representatives from the Kedah Health Department, the Baling District Council and the Veterinary Department, and the dog owner this morning.

“Following the meeting, the owner, a 69-year-old man, agreed to surrender the dogs to the Veterinary Department to be euthanised.

“Both dogs were taken today, and the Health Department will collect samples from their heads for rabies testing. However, I am unsure about when and where the tests will be conducted, as the department will manage that according to their procedures,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He added that the Veterinary Department would prepare an official report regarding the case to be submitted to the state Executive Councillor, Baling District Office and Baling District Council.

Meanwhile, Yazlan Sunardie said the Baling District Council has also issued two fines to the owner for keeping dogs without a licence.

“So, this case has been resolved amicably with full cooperation from the dog owner,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that five individuals were injured after being bitten by two dogs in an incident at Taman Desa Bidara and are receiving treatment at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, Sungai Petani.

Earlier, a viral social media post showed several individuals being treated and transported in an ambulance after sustaining injuries from an attack by two black-coloured dogs.

It was understood that the dogs had escaped from their enclosure before attacking the victims. — Bernama