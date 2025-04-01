KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the Selangor government and the relevant agencies to provide appropriate assistance to those affected by this morning’s gas pipeline blaze in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Anwar also prayed that all matters of the personnel involved in the operation would be facilitated.

“Praying for the smooth facilitation of all matters for the personnel involved in Putra Heights,” the Prime Minister posted on Facebook today.

So far, Selangor deputy police chief DCP Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan said a total of 112 individuals and 49 houses were impacted by a gas pipeline fire.

He added that the 112 injured victims involved residents of Taman Harmoni and Kampung Kuala Kuala Sungai Baharu.

“Among them, 63 individuals were sent to hospitals in Cyberjaya, Serdang and Putrajaya for further treatment, due to burns, respiratory issues and other injuries.

“The remaining 49 victims received initial treatment at the Sri Maha Kaliamman temple in Subang Jaya,” he told a press conference at the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Special Operations Centre here today. — Bernama