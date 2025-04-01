PETALING JAYA, April 1 — The police have closed off access to the fire site involving the Petronas gas pipeline on Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, with the flames still towering high even after more than three hours since the incident was reported.

Bernama’s monitoring in Persiaran Harmoni found that the police had sealed off access to the location and the public was not allowed to enter the area for safety reasons.

The police also requested the public who had gathered at the entrance to the location to take photographs and videos of the current state of the fire, to disperse from there.

A Bernama survey also found several fire, police, and ambulance vehicles entering and leaving the location area.

A woman who requested to remain anonymous said her grandfather, who was still in the area, had been relocated by the authorities to a safe location.

“I couldn’t go inside, but I was able to contact him (grandfather) by phone. However, he (grandfather) informed me that he had been moved to a safe area,” she said.

Meanwhile, a resident near the incident site, Harban Singh, 70, said he noticed the fire around 8.25 am today while getting ready to go jogging.

“At first, we could see the flames towering high. Now it’s been almost three hours, the fire is still high but not as high as before.

“The heat was also felt by the residents in this area. We were informed that there are house windows that have cracked due to the heat,” said Harban, who lives in USJ 9, Subang.

Meanwhile, K. Batmawathy, a resident of Taman Tasik Prima, which is about a 10-minute drive from the incident location, said the area around her house was also affected by the fire.

“The area (near her house) is covered in sand dust due to the explosion. I noticed it when I was getting ready to go to work,” she added. — Bernama