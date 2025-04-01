KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has announced a second search mission at the site of the Putra Heights pipeline blaze to ensure that no one has been left behind in the aftermath of the devastating fire that has affected hundreds of residents.

JBPM director-general, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said that the second mission will be carried out as a precautionary measure.

“Our concern is that there may be victims living alone who did not report to our base camp or medical base camp,” he said.

He also appealed for anyone with information on missing family members in the affected area to contact the JBPM command centre so they can verify if those individuals were left behind.

In addition, Razali confirmed that JBPM will begin neutralising works in the affected residential areas, as harmful elements from the explosion may have entered homes, continuing to pose a fire hazard.

Earlier, Selangor deputy police chief DCP Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan confirmed that 112 people have been affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, with 63 requiring hospitalisation.

Mohd Zaini also reported that 37 homes in Taman Harmoni and 10 homes in the neighbouring Kampung Sungai Baru were affected by the blaze.