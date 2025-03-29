KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Quick action by the police thwarted an attempt by two men to flee after allegedly breaking into a house in SS14, Subang Jaya, yesterday.

The police, from the Subang Jaya crime prevention unit, also fired several shots at the suspects’ car, before both men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested, Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said.

The police, who were nearby, had rushed to the scene after receiving a report from an officer on duty who had been alerted by a member of the public.

“When they arrived at the scene, both suspects were seen leaving the victim’s house and heading towards their vehicle parked in front of the house,” he said in a statement today, adding that the suspects, who were in the vehicle, attempted to flee and hit a police personnel on a motorcycle, forcing another police personnel to fire several shots at the suspects’ car.

Wan Azlan said the suspects continued to flee towards the SS14 overpass before being caught by the police.

“Investigations will be conducted under Section 457 of the Penal Code for house breaking and Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder. Further updates on the investigation will be provided as they unfold,” he said.

He urged the public to provide any information related to the incident to the police through the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-78627100 or to Senior Investigating Officer ASP Khairulazizi Ismail at 019-2817820, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept confidential. — Bernama