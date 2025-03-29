KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Pork prices across Malaysia are expected to increase following an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in farms, particularly in Selangor.

Kosmo! Online reported that Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said thousands of pigs had to be culled in Sepang and Kuala Langat recently, similar to previous cases in Melaka.

“The non-Muslim community will be affected by rising pork prices as many farms have been hit by the disease.

“We sympathise with those who consume pork, as prices are soaring and imports remain a key factor,” he said after launching the Semarak Syawal National-Level Programme at the Taman Sri Andalas Farmers’ Market in Klang today.

Mohamad said, so far, 58 farms in Selangor have tested positive for ASF, with 14,000 pigs already culled.

He added that the government is working on measures to help farmers resume pig farming.