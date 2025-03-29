KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Malaysian embassy in Bangkok has been temporarily sealed as authorities conduct a safety assessment following strong earthquakes in Myanmar that caused tremors in Thailand yesterday.

In a statement, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) has advised Malaysians to avoid the embassy, located at Kronos Office Tower, until further notice.

Instead, in the event of emergencies or aftershocks, they should gather at the Embassy Complex near Sathorn Garden.

The precaution follows two powerful earthquakes that struck Myanmar yesterday.

The first, a 7.7-magnitude quake, hit the Sagaing Region in northwest Myanmar around 1pm local time, followed by a second tremor measuring 6.4 in magnitude.

Tremors from the earthquakes were reportedly felt in several locations including Penang.

Wisma Putra has urged Malaysians in Myanmar and Thailand to stay alert, follow updates from local authorities, and take necessary safety measures.

The ministry, through its embassies in Yangon and Bangkok, added that it is monitoring the situation closely.

In Myanmar, a state of emergency has been declared in the Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, and Bago regions, as well as in eastern Shan State and the capital Naypyidaw.

In Thailand, public transport services, including the MRT, BTS, and the airport rail link in Bangkok, were temporarily suspended as authorities evaluated infrastructure safety.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has declared a state of emergency in Bangkok.

Preliminary reports indicate that no Malaysians have been injured in the affected areas.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed Malaysia’s readiness to assist in humanitarian efforts, acknowledging the disaster declarations in Myanmar and Bangkok.

In a social media statement, he extended Malaysia’s support to those affected and conveyed hopes for a swift recovery.