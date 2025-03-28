IPOH, March 23 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad today announced that the first phase of the upgrading works for the one-way traffic system in Tapah will commence on April 7.

Saarani stated that the works, with a budget of RM2.2 million from the federal government allocation, will be carried out until April 30.

“Among the works to be carried out are the conversion of the temporary route to a permanent one, resurfacing the road, building road dividers, installing new signage, and painting new road markings.

“Additionally, a new route will be opened to the mosque via Tapah Road, and improvements will be made at the intersection near Sekolah Kebangsaan Satu,” he told a press conference at the Menteri Besar’s Office here.

Saarani said that the second phase, which involves the construction of a bypass route, will also begin this year following the completion of the first phase and is expected to be completed by 2027.

He added that the state government will cover the costs for the second phase through the state development budget, which is currently estimated at RM17 million.

“The work to be carried out in this phase includes the connection of FT001 Section 539.0 to FT059 Section 2.0, providing an alternative route for travelers between Cameron Highlands, Kampar, and Bidor, allowing them to bypass Tapah Town.

“Additionally, a new 300-metre route will be constructed to R5 standards, featuring two new intersections and street lighting,” he explained.

Saarani said that upon completion of both phases, traffic will flow more smoothly, while business, tourism, logistics, and community activities will become more efficient and safer.

On August 23 of last year, the Batang Padang Public Works Department implemented a one-way traffic system along Federal Road FT 001 (Sections 539-540) and Jalan Majlis in Tapah.

During the trial period of the one-way system, two traffic lights in Tapah were deactivated to enhance traffic flow.

Meanwhile, on the issues faced by small vendors who have been affected by the implementation of this system, Saarani said a meeting was held with the traders’ association on March 24 to find the best possible solution.

“As a result, the government has identified a strategic location proposed as the site for the vendors’ relocation.

“However, several administrative processes and ownership issues still need to be addressed before the location can be finalised,” he said.

“The proposal has been well received by the traders’ association, and discussions and engagements will be held at both the state and federal government levels to ensure that any arising issues are effectively resolved,” he added.