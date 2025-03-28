KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — A man was rushed to the hospital after allegedly falling from the 10th floor of the Sri Aman People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats in Jinjang today.

Sentul District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari, said they received a report about the incident at 12.30pm, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

“The incident involved a 25-year-old local man who fell from the 10th floor and landed on a car in the parking area.

“The victim remained conscious and was taken by ambulance to Selayang Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, several video clips went viral on social media, showing the man writhing in pain after allegedly falling from the 10th floor.

In the footage, the man could be seen still moving and conscious despite landing on the car, which had its roof badly dented from the impact.

Ahmad Sukarno added that further investigations are underway to determine how and why the man fell.