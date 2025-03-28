KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Almost all major public transport hubs, especially those in Kuala Lumpur have become busy as Aidilfitri approaches, with many of them packed with travellers buying tickets or embarking on their journeys to their hometowns ahead of the celebrations next week.

Checks by Bernama at the South Integrated Terminal today revealed heavy foot traffic as many opted for buses to return home, thanks to reasonably priced tickets, and the added comfort of being able to rest and relax along the journey.

A passenger loads her luggage onto a bus at at the South Integrated Terminal in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2025. — Bernama pic

Private sector employee Nur Emilia Mohd Takyuddin, 27, said she had chosen to go home to Temerloh, Pahang by express bus to avoid being tired out by driving in heavy traffic.

“I’m going back alone... so it’s easier to take a bus than driving a car. I don’t have to worry about driving, I can rest throughout my journey,” she said, adding that she had bought her bus ticket ahead of time.

Student Athirah Syahirah Azhari, 25, who was also returning home on her own, said that taking a bus was cheaper, safer and ultimately more cost effective.

Passengers make their way to their boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang March 28, 2025. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, in KL Sentral, passengers were spotted queueing up at 11 am for the Electric Train Service (ETS) and Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) trains, including civil servant, Farah Musa, 37 who was heading back to her hometown in Melaka.

“When I arrived at 10 am, it was rather empty, maybe because it’s early, but now it’s 11.30 am many people have showed up and now it’s more active and congested here, but it does seem to be the same like last time,” she said smilingly as she shared how she had bought her ticket last year in preparation.

For the newly-opened Gombak Integrated Terminal (TBG), which began full operations just this March 22, was still rather quiet at around 10 am, but an employee there did share their expectation that there would be passengers filling up the terminal from tonight onwards.

People wait for their bus at the South Integrated Terminal in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2025. — Bernama pic

A passenger met at TBG, Azri Mohd Sabri, 30, expressed his relief that he would no longer have to take a bus all the way from TBS to go back to his hometown in Dungun, Terengganu as the TBG was far nearer to his residence in Danau Kota.

“No more having to endure the crowd at TBS to buy a ticket anymore,” he said, expressing his satisfaction about the facilities and comfort at TGB, which integrates a shopping mall concept.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2 were busy as expected with passengers but the queues at check-in counters and kiosks were smooth.

People begin their journey home for Aidilfitri using bus services at the South Integrated Terminal in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2025. — Bernama pic

Traveller Fatin Nur Syifaa, 30, said she chose to fly to avoid the jam and would travel earlier to enjoy more time with her family. while Alihan Besar, 29, who was waiting for his flight to Penang, praised the airport administration for their efficiency in checking in passengers.

KLIA airport management, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) added some festive cheer at the airport yesterday by distributing 1,000 goodie bags in conjunction with Aidilfitri yesterday. — Bernama