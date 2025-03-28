Jakel Trading clarified that its decision not to pursue legal action against the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple was made independently and was not due to intervention from Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The company explained that Dr Zaliha had only shared her views on the legal and social implications of the matter, and criticised those who misinterpreted or selectively shared its managing director’s speech, which led to misunderstandings.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 – Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd has reportedly clarified that it was not prevented from pursuing legal action against Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple seeking for its relocation.

On TikTok, the company said it made the decision independently and did not wish to implicate Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa’s intervention in favour of the temple.

“Our decision not to pursue any legal action against any party was made independently, following consultations with our legal advisors and in consideration of the most peaceful resolution for all involved,” it said in a statement.

Jakel said Dr Zaliha had merely conveyed her views on the possible legal and social implications should this matter escalate, based on advice from relevant authorities.

The statement came as a response to the speech by its managing director Datuk Seri Mohamed Faroz Mohamed Jakel during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Madani Mosque yesterday on the land it owned — where the temple currently sits.

Faroz had said that the company was prevented from suing the temple by Dr Zaliha — leading to some quarters directing their anger on the minister.

“It is unfair to place blame on her when she has played a crucial role in facilitating and realising the construction of Masjid Madani — an endeavour deeply meaningful to our family and the wider community.

“Without her involvement, this effort would not have come to fruition as it has today,” it added.

@jakelgroup KENYATAAN RASMI JAKEL BERHUBUNG UCAPAN DATUK SERI MOHAMED FAROZ MOHAMED JAKEL Alhamdulillah, kami sekeluarga ingin merakamkan setinggi-tinggi penghargaan kepada Kerajaan MADANI yang telah banyak mempermudah urusan kami dalam melaksanakan amanah arwah ayahanda tercinta untuk membina sebuah masjid yang bukan sahaja menjadi tempat ibadah, tetapi juga simbol penyatuan masyarakat setempat. Ucapan terima kasih yang tidak terhingga juga kami tujukan kepada YB Datuk Seri Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, Menteri di Jabatan Perdana Menteri (Wilayah Persekutuan), atas segala bantuan, sokongan dan nasihat beliau sepanjang tempoh setahun yang lalu. Kami ingin memperjelaskan bahawa kenyataan yang disampaikan secara spontan oleh Datuk Seri Mohamed Faroz semasa Majlis Pecah Tanah Masjid Madani baru-baru ini telah disalah tafsir oleh sesetengah pihak. Beliau tidak pernah berniat untuk meletakkan sebarang kesalahan ke atas YB Datuk Seri Dr. Zaliha. Kami juga sedar bahawa penggunaan perkataan “menghalang” dalam ucapan beliau telah menimbulkan kekeliruan. Ucapan tersebut disampaikan secara spontan dan tanpa niat untuk memburukkan mana-mana pihak.* Malangnya, satu petikan audio daripada keseluruhan ucapan telah diambil dan disiarkan secara terpisah oleh sesetengah media, sehingga menimbulkan tafsiran yang tidak tepat serta reaksi yang kurang menyenangkan dalam kalangan masyarakat. Keputusan untuk tidak meneruskan sebarang tindakan perundangan terhadap mana-mana pihak adalah keputusan kami sendiri, hasil rundingan bersama penasihat undang-undang kami dan setelah mengambil kira pendekatan damai yang terbaik untuk semua. YB Datuk Seri Dr. Zaliha hanya menyampaikan pandangan beliau berkenaan kemungkinan implikasi undang-undang dan sosial sekiranya isu ini berpanjangan, berdasarkan nasihat pelbagai pihak berwajib. Adalah tidak adil untuk menuding jari kepada beliau, sedangkan beliau telah memainkan peranan penting dalam mempermudah dan merealisasikan pembinaan Masjid Madani sebuah projek yang sangat bermakna buat kami sekeluarga dan seluruh masyarakat. Tanpa penglibatan beliau, usaha ini tidak akan dapat dicapai seperti yang berlaku hari ini. Kami berharap agar semua pihak tidak lagi memperbesarkan isu ini. Marilah kita bersama-sama memelihara keharmonian, saling menghormati dan mengutamakan perpaduan dalam masyarakat kita yang berbilang kaum dan agama. Sekian. Terima kasih. #jakel #masjidmadani #masjidjakel #dbkl Powerful songs like action movie music - Tansa

Jakel has since criticised those who shared snippets of the impromptu speech, saying it had led to misunderstandings and unnecessary concerns.

“At no point did he intend to place any blame on Dr Zaliha. We also acknowledge that his use of the word ‘menghalang’ may have caused confusion,” it said, referring to Faroz’s use of the word that may mean “obstructing”.

“His speech was delivered spontaneously, without any intention to discredit or criticise any party. Unfortunately, an excerpt from the full speech was selectively taken and published separately by certain media outlets, leading to inaccurate interpretations and negative reactions among the public.”

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the groundbreaking ceremony of the Madani Mosque — and said the “victory” achieved over erecting a mosque on the site of a Hindu temple is not one borne out of arrogance.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) previously confirmed that the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple will be relocated to another site agreeable to parties involved, following a proposal by landowner Jakel Trading to build a mosque on its land.

According to city officials, the new site will be roughly 50 metres away from the current one and that the temple will continue to operate until the relocation process begins.

Jakel Trading bought the plot in question from DBKL in 2014, allegedly without the temple management being informed of the matter.



