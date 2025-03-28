ALOR SETAR, March 28 — An estimated 132,000 passengers from Kuala Perlis and Kuala Kedah to Langkawi and vice-versa are expected to use ferry services during peak hours ahead of the Aidilfitri celebrations starting yesterday until April 6.

Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd (Ferry Line) operations manager, Lieutenant Commander (Rtd) Norhafiz Abdul Wahid said starting yesterday, the ferry schedule has returned to normal with five round trips from Kuala Perlis and Kuala Kedah to Langkawi, while each ferry can accommodate 600 people at a time.

“On average, 3,000 passengers arrive and depart from Kuala Perlis daily. This makes a total of 6,000 passengers daily and the same average applies to Kuala Kedah.

“During the 11-day peak period, ferries are expected to handle a total of 132,000 passenger. Currently, tickets have not yet been sold out, so passengers can book tickets according to their preferred time. The ferry schedules vary daily,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Norhafiz also said forecast of tidal levels on the sailing routes at Kuala Perlis and Kuala Kedah are at safe levels for ferry operations during this Aidilfitri celebration.

“From yesterday until this coming Monday, the tidal level in Kuala Perlis begins to rise at 9am, reaching a height of 1.6 metres (m), then decreases to 1.4m at 5.30pm and this is safe for ferry journeys.

“The tidal level in Kuala Kedah on the same dates shows a reading of 1.4m at 9am, which remains stable for eight hours, with tidal levels expected to start receding after 6pm,” he said.

He expressed confidence that ferry services between Kuala Perlis and Kuala Kedah to the Kuah Passenger Ferry Terminal in Langkawi would operate safely according to the set schedule.

“The Malaysia Marine Department can accommodate ferry delays of five to 15 minutes. However, if delays exceed 30 minutes to one hour, Ferry Line will deploy a replacement ferry if the original ferry encounters technical issues,” he added. — Bernama