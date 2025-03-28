SEREMBAN, March 28 – Umno Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has reportedly chided those who harp on the struggle for the ummah, or Muslim community, poiting out that their actions often do not match their words.

Sinar Harian quoted him saying the concept has now been diluted to be a political survival strategy, especially when those mentioning it were the ones responsible for dividing Umno by forming splinter parties.

“If they truly cared about the ummah, Umno would not have been divided in the first place,” the politician caled Tok Mat reportedly said at a breaking of fast event yesterday.

“Those now speaking of ummah unity are the same ones who left the party, betrayed it, and pursued their own agendas.

“So, let’s not carelessly use the word ummah when, in reality, they left Umno to form another party with the goal of replacing Umno,” he added.

Mohamad did not mention the target of his remark, but it came following a statement by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Deputy President Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Hamzah previously said it is open to collaborating with Umno, adding that the two should not be divided if they share the same political vision and goals.

However, Mohamad, who is also the Rembau MP, dismissed Bersatu’s call for reconciliation as lacking sincerity, suggesting it was driven by political uncertainty rather than a genuine commitment.

“Let’s not treat the ummah as a mere bargaining chip. If we truly cared about the ummah, we wouldn’t have split in the first place,” he said.

“If the talk about ummah unity is genuine, I have no issue with it. What matters is that the strength of the ummah is built on sincerity, not for the benefit of certain parties.”



