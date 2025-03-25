BENTONG, March 25 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia last night announced that 100 members of Bentong MCA had jumped ship to join the former’s Associate Wing, led by former MCA Youth secretary-general Datuk Leong Kim Soon.

Speaking at the event, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said this was proof that Perikatan Nasional is inclusive and represents all communities, including the Chinese and Indian communities.

“He has declared that he has left MCA, so we are not talking about expulsion. His presence in PN is an added value, as he has extensive experience and strong grassroots connections,” he was quoted saying by Sinar Harian, referring to Leong.

“In fact, more than 113 people have joined us through him, and he has mentioned that many more will follow.”

He also highlighted Bersatu’s Associate Wing — which is made of non-Bumiputera members — as evidence of PN’s inclusivity. Leong has reportedly been appointed the chief of the Pahang chapter of the wing.

Additionally, Hamzah said PN is also open to the possibility of working with Umno — but only if it is for the sake of the country’s future.

Hamzah reiterated that Umno and PN could have formed the government after the 15th general elections by having 104 seats altogether — just eight short of a simple majority.

“I do not rule out the possibility that if there is space and openness, we can sit down together and discuss for the future of the people, regardless of race and religion,” he added.