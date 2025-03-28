KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Traffic on several major highways was reported to be slow this evening due to multiple accidents caused by the surge in vehicles returning to hometowns for the Aidilfitri celebration.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson said that as of 4.15pm, congestion was reported on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) along the E1 and E2 routes in both directions and on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK).

“On the northbound E1 PLUS, traffic is slow-moving from Bukit Lanjan to Sungai Buloh Hospital, Rawang Selatan to Rawang, and Sungkai to Sungai Bidor due to an accident at KM341.6, which resulted in the emergency lane being blocked.

“For the southbound route, traffic is moving slowly from Permatang Pauh to Perai,” he said.

On the northbound E2 PLUS, traffic is crawling for 16 kilometres from Pasir Gudang to Kempas and from Pulai to Sedenak after an accident at KM40.9 blocked the right and emergency lanes.

The spokesperson also reported congestion from the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza towards Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

He said that traffic was slow eastbound on the KLK from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Lentang, but conditions on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 remained smooth.

The public is advised to plan their journeys in advance and obtain the latest traffic updates via the toll-free PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000 and the X account @plustrafik, or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and the X account @llmtrafik. — Bernama